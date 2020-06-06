Kathmandu Valley Has 5 More Coronavirus Positive Cases Today

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said five new coronavirus positive cases confirmed today in Kathmandu.

He said that two males and two females from Kathmandu and one female from Bhaktapur confirmed positive through PCR tests.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports that three people have lost their lives to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bagmati State so far.

According to the State's Social Development Ministry, the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection has been confirmed on 83 people and 31 have already returned home by defeating it.

Remaining 49 are under medical treatment. Among the deaths are -one each from Sindhupalchowk, Dolakha and Lalitpur districts, according to the Ministry.

Among 13 districts in the Bagmati, Kathmandu has the highest infections rate (23) followed by 19 in Ramechhap, six each in Chitawan, Kavrepalanchowk, and Makwanpur, five in Bhaktapur, four each in Dhading and Sindhuli, three each in Lalitpur and Nuwakot, and two each in Sindhupalchowk and Dolakha.

At present 3,100 people have been quarantined in the State; around 500 people are in-home quarantine and 44 in isolation. There are 8,116 quarantine beds in several eight locations and 1,006 isolation beds across the State.

To date, 10,103 people have gone the coronavirus tests through PCR procedures and 26,663 through the RDT; and of them, 525 results show the development of antibody.