With 323 New Cases, Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches To 3235

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said the 323 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today. This is the heights number of positive cases confirmed in Nepal till today. After this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 3,235

Dr. Devkota informed that those are from Sunsari, Saptari, Nawalparasi, Banke, Bardiya, Syangja, Baglung, Bajhang, Kanchanpur, Dhangadhi, Dadeldhura, Dailekh, Dolpa, Jajarkot, Salyan, Argakhachi, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu, Mahottari, Rautahat and Sarlahi.

He also said that five females and 27 males from Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Jhapa, Mahottari, Banke, Gulmi, Baitadi, Achham, Surkhet and Mugu have been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours after recovering from coronavirus.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 3,235, including 365 cases of recovery and 13 death cases. COVID-19 has spread in 70 out of 77 districts in Nepal.