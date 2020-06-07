COVID-19: 213 New Cases Confirmed Total Reaches To 3448

COVID-19: 213 New Cases Confirmed Total Reaches To 3448

June 7, 2020, 5:50 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Dekota, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 213 new cases with total COVID-19 cases reached to 3448. According to Dr. Devkota, those include 209 males and 4 females who were tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at various laboratories na

He informed that out of 213 persons 209 were males and four females tested positive for the virus in the PCR test conducted at various laboratories nationwide. The virus has now spread in 71 out of 77 districts.

