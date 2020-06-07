Global Coronavirus Cases Top 6.7 Million, 2.7 Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University

June 7, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 6.7 million globally, with over 394,000 fatalities and more than 2.7 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. now has over 1.89 million confirmed cases and the death toll has reached 109,000. Officials are worried a second COVID-19 wave could come during protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd.

Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 34,000, now the third-highest in the world after the U.S. and the UK and President Jair Bolsonaro threatened Friday to pull Brazil out from the WHO over "ideological bias."

The UK meanwhile has become the second country to cross the 40,000 mark of COVID-19 fatalities.

The World Health Organization advised governments around the world on Friday to encourage people to wear masks in regions where physical distancing is difficult.

Several authors of a study that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for COVID-19 patients have retracted the report, suggesting independent reviewers could not vouch for the accuracy of the data that's been widely questioned by other scientists.

The retraction in The Lancet journal involved the previous report on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the antimalarial drugs touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game changer" to prevent or treat COVID-19 patients, but the safety and effectiveness for COVID-19 still remain unknown.

Although the Lancet report was not a rigorous test, the observational study had huge impact because of its size, analyzing data from more than 96,000 hospitalized patients in 671 hospitals across six continents during the period between late December and mid-April.

