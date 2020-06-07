India China Agreed To Peacefully Resolve Situation In Border Areas

Day after India and China held talks in their first major attempt to resolve the month-long border standoff in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both the countries have agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas.

The external affairs ministry also said the military talks on Saturday between India and China took place in cordial and peaceful atmosphere.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the MEA said that India and China have agreed to resolve the standoff in accordance with various bilateral agreements. It also mentioned that peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the development of bilateral relations.

The MEA said, "In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border."

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

In the meeting, India and China also agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship between the two countries. This came in view of the 0th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," the MEA said.

According to sources, in the three-hour-long meeting on Saturday, India had sought restoration of status quo as on April 2020 end, before the faceoff at Pangong Lake triggered an escalation in Ladakh leading to a massive build-up by both sides in Ladakh.

Sources said India also asked China to reduce their mobilisation near the Galwan valley and that the troops must be sent to their original location.

Source: India Today