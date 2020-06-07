India China Agreed To Peacefully Resolve Situation In Border Areas

In an official statement released on Sunday, the MEA said that India and China have agreed to resolve the standoff in accordance with various bilateral agreements

June 7, 2020, 2:28 p.m.

Day after India and China held talks in their first major attempt to resolve the month-long border standoff in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both the countries have agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas.

The external affairs ministry also said the military talks on Saturday between India and China took place in cordial and peaceful atmosphere.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the MEA said that India and China have agreed to resolve the standoff in accordance with various bilateral agreements. It also mentioned that peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the development of bilateral relations.

The MEA said, "In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border."

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

In the meeting, India and China also agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship between the two countries. This came in view of the 0th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," the MEA said.

According to sources, in the three-hour-long meeting on Saturday, India had sought restoration of status quo as on April 2020 end, before the faceoff at Pangong Lake triggered an escalation in Ladakh leading to a massive build-up by both sides in Ladakh.

Sources said India also asked China to reduce their mobilisation near the Galwan valley and that the troops must be sent to their original location.

Source: India Today

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: 213 New Cases Confirmed Total Reaches To 3448
Jun 07, 2020
Joe Biden Officially Clinches US Democratic Nomination
Jun 07, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac and ChdOx 1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Are Forefront, Vaccine Likely To Have In September
Jun 07, 2020
Nepal's Stand Is For Truth To Prevail, Come What May: DPM Pokhrel
Jun 07, 2020
India Remains At Risk Of COVID-19 "Explosion": WHO Warns
Jun 07, 2020

More on India

India Remains At Risk Of COVID-19 "Explosion": WHO Warns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 59 minutes ago
Covid-19 Pandemic May Be Over In India Around Mid September: Mathematical Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 33 minutes ago
Cyclone Nisarga 3 Dead And Trees Uprooted In Mumbai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Indian States Bordering Nepal Set To Open, With Caution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Amitabh Bachchan And Priyanka Chopra Lead Bollywood Tributes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

COVID-19: 213 New Cases Confirmed Total Reaches To 3448 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Joe Biden Officially Clinches US Democratic Nomination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
UPPER TAMAKOSI As If No Lockdown By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac and ChdOx 1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Are Forefront, Vaccine Likely To Have In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Nepal's Stand Is For Truth To Prevail, Come What May: DPM Pokhrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 6.7 Million, 2.7 Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75