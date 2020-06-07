India Remains At Risk Of COVID-19 "Explosion": WHO Warns

India Remains At Risk Of COVID-19 "Explosion": WHO Warns

June 7, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

Even though the COVID-19 outbreak has not “exploded” in India, the country remains at risk of that happening as it moves to ease lockdown restrictions, the head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergencies Programme has warned.

In a briefing on Friday, Michael Ryan said the doubling time of COVID-19 infections in India was about three weeks at this stage.

“So the direction of travel of the epidemic is not exponential but it is still growing,” he said.

The WHO official also noted that the impact of the pandemic is different in different parts of India and it varies between urban and rural settings.

“In South Asia, not just in India but in Bangladesh and...in Pakistan, other countries in South Asia, with large dense populations, the disease has not exploded. But there is always the risk of that happening,” he added.

India has reported the fifth most number of COVID-19 infections, standing at 245,962 as of Saturday evening, according to data from the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The country has also registered 6,933 fatalities.

In efforts to curb the spread of the disease, the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March.

The government is however expected to begin easing the restrictions this month as it seeks to revive its battered economy.

India's federal health ministry reported a record 9,887 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 236,657 and death toll to 6,642, overtaking Italy as the world's sixth-biggest outbreak.

114,073 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement, and the number of active cases in the country stood at 115,942, the ministry officials said.

The fifth phase of nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday, marking several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner

Source: CGTN

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac and ChdOx 1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Are Forefront, Vaccine Likely To Have In September
Jun 07, 2020
Nepal's Stand Is For Truth To Prevail, Come What May: DPM Pokhrel
Jun 07, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 6.7 Million, 2.7 Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University
Jun 07, 2020
Protests Against Racism Continue In US
Jun 07, 2020
Rain Will Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces
Jun 07, 2020

More on India

Covid-19 Pandemic May Be Over In India Around Mid September: Mathematical Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
Cyclone Nisarga 3 Dead And Trees Uprooted In Mumbai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Indian States Bordering Nepal Set To Open, With Caution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Amitabh Bachchan And Priyanka Chopra Lead Bollywood Tributes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Completes One Year Of His Second Tenure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSI As If No Lockdown By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac and ChdOx 1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Are Forefront, Vaccine Likely To Have In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Nepal's Stand Is For Truth To Prevail, Come What May: DPM Pokhrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 6.7 Million, 2.7 Million Recover: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Protests Against Racism Continue In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Rain Will Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75