Monsoon To Arrive After June 15

June 8, 2020, 8:27 a.m.

With two major cyclones of recent weeks one in Bay of Bengal and another in Arabian Sea, the monsoon for this season will be delayed by seven to 10 days of the normal time.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, this year monsoon will arrive in June 15. Monsoon in Nepal begins on June 10 and withdraws from September 23 every year. It was also delayed last year for 15 more days. monsoon was delayed by 10 days to June 20.

Amphan cyclone developed in Bay of Bengal and Nisarga developed in the Arabian Sea, monsoon is pushed away and this might also cause a delay in the arrival of the monsoon in Nepal reports The Rising Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

