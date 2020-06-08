Nepal Carried Out 257088 Tests Till Monday

Nepal Carried Out 257088 Tests Till Monday

June 8, 2020, 8:07 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 10097 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156668 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out.

He said that in total, Nepal has carried out 257088 in total. In the last 24 hours, 4766 tests through PCR and 11942 through RDT have been carried out.

