Province 2,5 And Karnali Lead In Total Number Of COVID-19 Infections With Chart

Three provinces of Nepal continue to lead in the total number of infections. Out of 3762 total infection cases, three provinces including 2 with 1342, 5 with 1176 and Karnali Province 649 have a total of 3167 infections or more than seventy-five percent. Visit for more https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

Similarly, out of 3260 in isolation, they have 2811 in isolation till Monday. The number includes Province 2 has 1155 followed by 1019 in province 5 and 637 in Karnali.

Similarly, Province 1 has 188 followed by Sudur Paschim 96, Gandaki 109 and Bagmati 56. In terms of death, Province 5 has the highest number of casualties with 4 death followed by Bagmati and Karnali 3 each, Sudur Paschim 2 and Gandaki 1.

These trends indicated that COVID-19 cases are yet to spike in other regions. If Nepal takes concrete measures, Nepal can still contain it. Coming two months will be very crucial to Nepal.

There are 166668 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 62453 followed by province 5 with 338578, Karnali with 32040, province 2 with 20359, Gandaki with 5534 and 3076 in Bagmati and 4579 in Province 1.

Out of 488 discharged patients, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 186 followed by province 5 with 153, province 1 with 91, Bagmati Province with 33, Sudurpaschim 13, Gandaki 3 and Karnali 9.