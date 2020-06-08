Weather Forecast For June 8 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For June 8 Across Nepal

June 8, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province, partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province, at one or two places of Province 2, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers are possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , at one or two places of Province 2, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Cyclonic circulation is seen over Bihar and adjoining it Uttar Pradesh. Cyclonic circulation is over the East Central Bay of Bengal and Western disturbance is over the Western Nepal. A low pressure area is expected to develop over many parts of Nepal in next 24 hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Monsoon To Arrive After June 15
Jun 08, 2020
India Reopen Malls, Places of Worship With Confirmed Cases Reached to 257,364
Jun 08, 2020
Trump 'Drifted Away' From Constitution, Says Ex-military Chief Colin Powell
Jun 08, 2020
DUDHKOSI STORAGE PROJECT Cheap Energy
Jun 07, 2020
China May Send Ducks To Battle Pakistan's Locust Swarms
Jun 07, 2020

More on Weather

Monsoon To Arrive After June 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Rain Will Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Cyclone Nisarga: Heavy To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Cyclone Nisarga Continues To Bring Rain In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
India's Coronavirus Tally Nears 2.1 Lakh As Recoveries Top 1 Lakh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Mostly Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

India Reopen Malls, Places of Worship With Confirmed Cases Reached to 257,364 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2020
Trump 'Drifted Away' From Constitution, Says Ex-military Chief Colin Powell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2020
DUDHKOSI STORAGE PROJECT Cheap Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
China May Send Ducks To Battle Pakistan's Locust Swarms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2020
Community Forestry Journey In Nepal By Bijaya Raj Paudyal Jun 07, 2020
Energy Usage – An About Turn By Hemang Dixit Jun 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75