Weather Forecast For June 8 Across Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers are possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , at one or two places of Province 2, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Cyclonic circulation is seen over Bihar and adjoining it Uttar Pradesh. Cyclonic circulation is over the East Central Bay of Bengal and Western disturbance is over the Western Nepal. A low pressure area is expected to develop over many parts of Nepal in next 24 hours.