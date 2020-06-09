Bagmati Province Has The Highest Numbers Of Fatality With 4 Deaths

Bagmati Province Has The Highest Numbers Of Fatality With 4 Deaths

June 9, 2020, 7:08 p.m.

Out of 15 COVID-19 deaths, Bagmati Province and Province 5 have highest number of fatality with 4 each casualty. In terms of percentage, Bagmati Province has around 4 percent fatality with much higher than national average.

Out of 119 infections of coronavirus reported in Bagmati, 4 persons died and 81 under treatment in various hospitals including Kathmandu Valley. This figure indicted that Kathmandu valley of province 5 very susceptible to casualty in coronavirus.

Despite sharing the casualty with Bagmati, percentage of province is much lower to national average. With total 1233 infection, it has 4 casualties.

Although province 1 has highest number of infections with 1494, it recorded only one fatality. Province 7 has 148 infections and 133 in isolation with 2 casualties.

Likewise, Karnali province has 667 infections with 654 in isolation and 2 deaths. Gandaki Province has 140 infections with 136 in isolation and one death.

Province 1 has 284 infections and 165 in isolation. However, it is yet record any casualty from COVID-19

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

96 Persons Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery
Jun 09, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 4085 And 15 Death
Jun 09, 2020
Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home
Jun 09, 2020
Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi
Jun 09, 2020
World Bank Says Global Economy Plunge Into Worse Recession
Jun 09, 2020

More on Health

96 Persons Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 4085 And 15 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-10 Pandemic Is Worsening With Record New Cases: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 10 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 257088 Tests Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Province 2,5 And Karnali Lead In Total Number Of COVID-19 Infections With Chart By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
314 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Today, National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,762 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Dealing With The Economic Challenges For Nepal Brought About By Covid-19 By Professor Surya P. Subedi Jun 09, 2020
World Bank Says Global Economy Plunge Into Worse Recession By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Nepal Israel Sixty Years Of Diplomatic Relations By Keshab Poudel Jun 09, 2020
Resume Dialogue With Nepal Now By Yashwant Sinha and Atul K. Thakur Jun 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75