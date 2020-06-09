Bagmati Province Has The Highest Numbers Of Fatality With 4 Deaths

Out of 15 COVID-19 deaths, Bagmati Province and Province 5 have highest number of fatality with 4 each casualty. In terms of percentage, Bagmati Province has around 4 percent fatality with much higher than national average.

Out of 119 infections of coronavirus reported in Bagmati, 4 persons died and 81 under treatment in various hospitals including Kathmandu Valley. This figure indicted that Kathmandu valley of province 5 very susceptible to casualty in coronavirus.

Despite sharing the casualty with Bagmati, percentage of province is much lower to national average. With total 1233 infection, it has 4 casualties.

Although province 1 has highest number of infections with 1494, it recorded only one fatality. Province 7 has 148 infections and 133 in isolation with 2 casualties.

Likewise, Karnali province has 667 infections with 654 in isolation and 2 deaths. Gandaki Province has 140 infections with 136 in isolation and one death.

Province 1 has 284 infections and 165 in isolation. However, it is yet record any casualty from COVID-19