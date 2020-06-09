Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi

Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi

June 9, 2020, 2:56 p.m.

As many as five persons were killed in Mainahawa Gangadevi animal farm in Tilottama Municipality, Rupandehi, on Monday night.

The police has arrested a 20-year old youth, worker in the animal farm on charge of killing the five persons with a hoe.

Further investigation into the horrible crime is underway.

