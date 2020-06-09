Monsoon Unlikely In Nepal Before June 16

As the onset of monsoon has already delayed in India and it is moving slowly, it will take at least a week before it reaches to Nepal and adjoin areas of eastern Utter Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim.

Indian Meteorologist predicts that this year’s monsoon will have more wet and there expected to have more rain.

Skymet Weather’s Report

The first monsoon low pressure of the season in the Bay of Bengal is going to be a slow-moving system and is going to hang around eastern parts for the subsequent 3-4 days. Such weather systems during the initial onset phase of the monsoon do not travel very far and have a tendency to recurve shortly after crossing the coast. Invariably their reach is only up to the area where monsoon is likely to advance in its normal course.

Southwest Monsoon advances only up to Bihar and Jharkhand by 15th June. Accordingly, this weather system is going to cross Odisha coast on 12th June and stay over eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal with an incremental shift towards the foothills in the subsequent 3-4 days.

Prominently two front attacks of this system is expected on the conduct of monsoon: Southwest Monsoon will take a big leap to cover substantial areas both on eastern and western sides. On the eastern side, the monsoon is going to advance over Northeastern parts, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The surge from the Arabian Sea will take the monsoon further to Konkan( Mumbai), interiors of Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West between 10th and 16th June, in a staggered manner.