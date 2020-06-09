Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters

Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters

June 9, 2020, 7:22 a.m.

Former Crown Princes Himani Shah released video dancing with her two daughters in Bangkok in a Tik Tok. In the song, Yo Man Nepali Ho (This Heart Is Nepali), Himani and her two daughters Purnika Rajya Laxmi and Kirtika Rajya Laxmi were dancing with her mother.

Himani, who went to see her two daughters in March, is stranded in Bangkok following the lockdown and banning of international flights. Purnima and Kirtia have been pursuing a study in Thailand.

Recently, Nepalese celebrities were seen in social media to perform a dance during the lockdown.

