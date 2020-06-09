Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 4085 And 15 Death

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 4085 And 15 Death

June 9, 2020, 6:29 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population, has informed that Nepal’s total cases of COVID-19 reached to 4085 with 323 new confirmed cases today.

He said that in the last 24 hours, 323 persons including 292 males and 31 females tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Gautam said that the new cases of virus infection were detected in Illam, Nawalparasi, Banke, Dhanusa, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Jumla, Salyan, Darchula, Kanchanpur, Dadeldhura, Kailali, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi, Mahottari, Nuwakot, Rautahat and Siraha, said Dr Gautam.

The virus has now spread in 72 out of 77 districts.

He also said that 96 COVID-19 patients, including 8 females and 88 males from Dhanusha, Kathmandu, Banke, Jhapa, Bardiya and Dailekh have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

Moreover, a COVID-19 patient in Bharatpur, Chitwan who was also suffering from pneumonia died today morning at Bharatpur hospital, informed Dr Gautam.

With this, the national COVID-19 has reached 4,085, including 584 cases of recovery and 15 death cases.

