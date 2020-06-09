North Korea Halts All Communications With South In Row Over Leafleting

North Korea Halts All Communications With South In Row Over Leafleting

June 9, 2020, 6:57 a.m.

North Korea "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office... from 12:00 on 9 June 2020," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report said.

Military communication channels will also be cut, North Korea said.

When the liaison office was temporarily closed in January because of Covid-19 restrictions, contact between the two states was maintained by phone.

North Korea has said it will cut off all inter-Korean communication lines with the South, including a hotline between the two nation's leaders.

The North said this was the first in a series of actions, describing South Korea as "the enemy". Daily calls, which have been made to a liaison office located in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, will cease from Tuesday.

The two states had set up the office to reduce tensions after talks in 2018.

North and South Korea are technically still at war because no peace agreement was reached when the Korean War ended in 1953.

The two Koreas made two phone calls a day through the office, at 09:00 and 17:00. On Monday, the South said that for the first time in 21 months, its morning call had gone unanswered, although contact was made in the afternoon.

Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, threatened last week to close the office unless South Korea stopped defector groups from sending leaflets into the North.

She said the leaflet campaign was a hostile act that violated the peace agreements made during the 2018 Panmunjom summit between the South's Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un.

North Korean defectors occasionally send balloons carrying leaflets critical of the communist region into the North, sometimes with supplies to entice North Koreans to pick them up.

North Koreans can only get news from state-controlled media, and most do not have access to the internet.

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israel Is Sharing Its Experiences With Nepali School Leaders On Learning During And Post COVID Pandemic
Jun 09, 2020
Plan International Provides Food And Water For Returnees At Nepalgunj
Jun 09, 2020
Girls in Tech – Nepal Hosts Virtual IT Job Fair
Jun 09, 2020
India To Re-build 56 Higher Secondary Schools In Nepal
Jun 09, 2020
Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters
Jun 09, 2020

More on International

Japan To Ban Entry From Another 18 Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Brazil Launches Phase II Of The Operation Green Brazil In The Amazon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Trump Signs Executive order Targeting Social Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Warned Of “New Cold War” With US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
US Says China's HK National Security Law Could Lead To Sanctions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

NIBL-ACE CAPITAL Leadership Matter By A Correspondent Jun 09, 2020
Israel Is Sharing Its Experiences With Nepali School Leaders On Learning During And Post COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Plan International Provides Food And Water For Returnees At Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Girls in Tech – Nepal Hosts Virtual IT Job Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
India To Re-build 56 Higher Secondary Schools In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75