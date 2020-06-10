With 279 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Reaches To 4364

With 279 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Reaches To 4364

June 10, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has informed that Nepal’s total cases of COVID-19 reached 4364 with 279 new confirmed cases today.

He said that those include 257 males and 22 females. For details https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in Morang, Jhapa, Chitwan, Udayapur, Nawalpur, Sarlahi, Kapilvastu, Nawalparasi (west), Palpa, Pyuthan, Rupandehi and Banke.

Other districts include Bardiya, Saptari, Dailekh, Jajarkot, Surkhet, Darchula, Kailali, Dadeldhura, Dhading, Dhanusa, Gorkha, Nuwakot, Rautahat, Sindhupachowk and Siraha.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.28

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.28 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The virus has reached 72 out of 77 districts.

