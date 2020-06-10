With 279 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Reaches To 4364

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has informed that Nepal’s total cases of COVID-19 reached 4364 with 279 new confirmed cases today.

He said that those include 257 males and 22 females. For details https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in Morang, Jhapa, Chitwan, Udayapur, Nawalpur, Sarlahi, Kapilvastu, Nawalparasi (west), Palpa, Pyuthan, Rupandehi and Banke.

Other districts include Bardiya, Saptari, Dailekh, Jajarkot, Surkhet, Darchula, Kailali, Dadeldhura, Dhading, Dhanusa, Gorkha, Nuwakot, Rautahat, Sindhupachowk and Siraha.

The virus has reached 72 out of 77 districts.