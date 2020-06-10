90 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Today Following Recovery

With 90 people including two females and 88 males, the total cases of recovery reached to 674 and 15 deaths.

Those included 6 from Koshi Hospital, 1 COVID-19 Unified Command Hospital, Balambu and 1 from BPKIHS, Dharan. Highest numbers of patients discharged from Janakpur Hospital with 37 patients and 20 from Hospital in Siraha,

Similarly, 18 patients from Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS), Jumla, and 7 Mahendra Ganahi Isolation and Corona hospital, Dang have also been discharged after recovering from the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 4,364 including 674 cases of recovery and 15 death cases.