If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawal expressed his surprise that India was sitting in dialogue with China on border issues in Laddakh but it has long ignored Nepal reports The Rising Nepal.

In a query of Nepali Congress Lawmaker Narayan Khadka who had asked the Minister if the government was working on alternatives considering the double standards of the southern neighbor, Minister Gyawali made the remarks.

India had undermined the sovereignty of Nepal by snubbing requests to sit for dialogue through but publishing a map claiming Nepali territory and constructing a road through our land unilaterally.

He said India took the benefit of time constraints and encroached the Nepali land.

“Nepal had been trying for the mapping of the land east of Kali River since 1981 but we are not allowed to go up from Kuti. India had consented to foreign secretary level meeting for multiple times but evaded such discussions,” he said.

Stating that it was astonishing that India was never ready to sit for dialogue despite Nepal’s multiple calls, FM Gyawali maintained that Nepal had published the map including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulek as a symbolic step.

“We are continuously urging and following up with India for the talk on the border issues as there is no alternative to it. Nepal has claimed the land which was set as per the Sugauli Treaty, 1816,” he said. “Nepal has not aspired for additional land, therefore if India accepts the earlier documents, the dispute will be resolved,” he added.

Following Nepal’s multiple diplomatic notes, protesting its encroachment and unilateral development work in Nepal’s territory, India had said that it would sit in dialogue with Nepal when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Minister Gyawali criticised the lawmakers’ words terming the map-publication as a ‘drama’ ‘map-weapon’. NC lawmaker Pradeep Giri had said the act was a ‘map-weapon’.

He also updated the House that Nepal was moving ahead confidently to getting its land back, and border outposts were being built, and hoped that the Eminent Persons Group’s report would be accepted by India.

Source: The Rising Nepal