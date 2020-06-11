187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) informed that 187 coronavirus victims discharged from various hospitals across the country following recovery.
He said that the total number of discharged patients reached 861 now. This is the highest number of persons discharged from the hospitals in a single day.
