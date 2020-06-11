187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery

187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery

June 11, 2020, 7:29 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) informed that 187 coronavirus victims discharged from various hospitals across the country following recovery.

He said that the total number of discharged patients reached 861 now. This is the highest number of persons discharged from the hospitals in a single day.

Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles
Jun 11, 2020
India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava
Jun 11, 2020
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order For Extension Of Submission Deadline Until Thirty Days
Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday
Jun 11, 2020
250 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Nepal's Total Reaches To 4614
Jun 11, 2020

