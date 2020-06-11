India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India Anurag Srivastava in his daily media briefing today said that India has already made its position clear on the border issue.

Replying to a queries in a daily media briefing on recent border issues with Nepal, spokesperson Srivastava said ,”we have already made our position clear on these issues.”

“India deeply values its civilization, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. Our multi-faceted bilateral partnership partnership has expanded and diversified in the recent years with increased focus and enhanced Government of India’s assistance on humanitarian, development and connectivity projects in Nepal,” spokesperson said.

“India has been reaching out to friendly neighboring countries including Nepal, in line with Prime Minister’s initiative to chart out a common strategy to combat COVID-19 in the region. India has extended all possible technical, medical and humanitarian assistance to Nepal.”

“We have supplied about 25 tonnes of medical aid to Nepal including Paracetamol and hydroxy chloroquine (HCQ) medicines, test kits and other medical supplies. Government of India has also ensured that there is no untoward disruption in trade and supply of essential goods to Nepal, despite the lockdown on both sides. India has also helped in repatriation of Nepalese nationals stranded abroad on humanitarian grounds,” said Shrivastava.