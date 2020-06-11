India Records 274 Deaths And 9985 New Cases In One Day

India recorded 9,985 cases in one day and 274 deaths, as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown.

Nearly 7.2 million people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus and nearly 409,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil have recorded the highest death tolls. The US, Brazil and Russia have the most cases

Concerns are growing about a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US, with 22 states reporting weekly increases in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 infections in Africa reach 203,899, with more than 5,500 related deaths recorded across the continent.

The global economy is set to contract by 6 percent in 2020, according to the OECD.

China has dismissed as "ridiculous" a Harvard Medical School study that suggested the coronavirus could have been circulating in Wuhan as early as August. Scientists have also said it offers no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began.

Source: Aljazeera

