Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) informed that 115930 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 178143 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 294073 in total. In the last 24 hours, 5194 tests through PCR and 5263 through RDT have been carried out.

Dr. Gautam said that there are now 3738 persons in isolation with 4614 infection. There are 162013 in quarantine across the country