Nepal To Repatriate 24148 Migrant Nepali By End Of June

Nepal To Repatriate 24148 Migrant Nepali By End Of June

June 11, 2020, 3:23 p.m.

Under Nepal Government’s plan to repatriate 24,148 Nepalis across 30 different destinations that need to be rescued urgently, the first batch of Nepalese migrant workers arrived today. Over three hundred migrant women arrived Nepal from Kuwait.

The government has inked an agreement with the airline companies stating the chartered flights will be conducted with only 85 per cent occupancy. Moreover, the passengers must have negative report of either PCR or RDT test before booking the flights reports The Himalayan Times.

Although the re-partition flight has started from today, Nepal Airlines And Himalayan Airlines to Start Repatriation Flights From tomorrow.

Nepal’s national carrier NAC and privately operated Himalayan Times will start their flights from June 14. NAC’s wide body will operate repatriate flights up to United States. The Himalayan Airlines will operate its fights mostly in Asia.

NAC’s wide-body aircraft will repatriate passengers from Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 14. A large numbers of medical students are waiting in Bangladesh to fly back home.

On June 15, NAC’s wide-body aircraft will repatriate passengers from Maldives while its narrow-body aircraft will repatriate passengers from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to The Himalayan Times, the government has scheduled a total of 67 flights to repatriate Nepalis stranded in different countries.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a schedule for repatriation flights starting from tomorrow (June 11) to June 25 report the daily Daily.

During the period, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) will be conducting 24 flights and Himalaya Airlines will be operating 19 flights. Other foreign airlines will conduct 24 flights.

According to schedule, NAC and Himalayan Airlines will repatriate Nepali from Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Israel, Coypus, Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Kuwait, Japan, Nigeria, Australia, US, Thailand and Pakistan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles
Jun 11, 2020
India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava
Jun 11, 2020
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order For Extension Of Submission Deadline Until Thirty Days
Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday
Jun 11, 2020
187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery
Jun 11, 2020

More on National

India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
Nepal Eases Locckdown Allowing Market To Open And Vehicles To Run From Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Arun-3, MCC And COVID-19 By Dr. Poorna Kanta Adhikary 2 days ago
Nepal Israel Sixty Years Of Diplomatic Relations By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 9 hours ago
Resume Dialogue With Nepal Now By Yashwant Sinha and Atul K. Thakur 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order For Extension Of Submission Deadline Until Thirty Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
250 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 4614 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Miscreants Attacks MP Sarita Giri’s House By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75