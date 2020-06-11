Nepal To Repatriate 24148 Migrant Nepali By End Of June

Under Nepal Government’s plan to repatriate 24,148 Nepalis across 30 different destinations that need to be rescued urgently, the first batch of Nepalese migrant workers arrived today. Over three hundred migrant women arrived Nepal from Kuwait.

The government has inked an agreement with the airline companies stating the chartered flights will be conducted with only 85 per cent occupancy. Moreover, the passengers must have negative report of either PCR or RDT test before booking the flights reports The Himalayan Times.

Although the re-partition flight has started from today, Nepal Airlines And Himalayan Airlines to Start Repatriation Flights From tomorrow.

Nepal’s national carrier NAC and privately operated Himalayan Times will start their flights from June 14. NAC’s wide body will operate repatriate flights up to United States. The Himalayan Airlines will operate its fights mostly in Asia.

NAC’s wide-body aircraft will repatriate passengers from Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 14. A large numbers of medical students are waiting in Bangladesh to fly back home.

On June 15, NAC’s wide-body aircraft will repatriate passengers from Maldives while its narrow-body aircraft will repatriate passengers from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to The Himalayan Times, the government has scheduled a total of 67 flights to repatriate Nepalis stranded in different countries.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a schedule for repatriation flights starting from tomorrow (June 11) to June 25 report the daily Daily.

During the period, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) will be conducting 24 flights and Himalaya Airlines will be operating 19 flights. Other foreign airlines will conduct 24 flights.

According to schedule, NAC and Himalayan Airlines will repatriate Nepali from Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Israel, Coypus, Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Kuwait, Japan, Nigeria, Australia, US, Thailand and Pakistan.