Over 300 Nepali Migrant Workers Returned From Kuwait

As many as 159 Nepali women have returned from Kuwait today via Jazeera Airways. The second flights from Kuwait also landed with 149 passengers.

The aircraft landed in Kathmandu at 11:00 AM, informed Dev Chandralal Karna, spokesperson of Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA).

The returnees are being taken to different holding centers in Kathmandu with the help of Nepali Armi (NA).

After collecting their personal details, they will be dent to home, hotel or government quarantine of their choice.

Likewise, next flight from Kuwait with 149 women on board is expected to land at 1:00 PM today.

Photo: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar