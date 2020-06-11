Over 300 Nepali Migrant Workers Returned From Kuwait

Over 300 Nepali Migrant Workers Returned From Kuwait

June 11, 2020, 2:34 p.m.

As many as 159 Nepali women have returned from Kuwait today via Jazeera Airways. The second flights from Kuwait also landed with 149 passengers.

The aircraft landed in Kathmandu at 11:00 AM, informed Dev Chandralal Karna, spokesperson of Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA).

The returnees are being taken to different holding centers in Kathmandu with the help of Nepali Armi (NA).

After collecting their personal details, they will be dent to home, hotel or government quarantine of their choice.

Likewise, next flight from Kuwait with 149 women on board is expected to land at 1:00 PM today.

Nepali-Return-From-UAE_Airlift_Lockdown_Corona-Virus-12.jpg

Nepali-Return-From-UAE_Airlift_Lockdown_Corona-Virus-4.jpg

Photo: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles
Jun 11, 2020
India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava
Jun 11, 2020
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order For Extension Of Submission Deadline Until Thirty Days
Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday
Jun 11, 2020
187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery
Jun 11, 2020

More on News

Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order For Extension Of Submission Deadline Until Thirty Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Miscreants Attacks MP Sarita Giri’s House By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
India Faked River Boundary, Says Nepal PM, Slams Adityanath Remark By Yubaraj Ghimire 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
EU Continues To Support Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 42 minutes ago
US Provides Additional $ 5.5 Million Of Assistance To Nepal To Respond To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 32 minutes ago

The Latest

India Deeply Values Its Civilization, Cultural And Friendly Relations With Nepal: MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 294073 Total Test Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
187 Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Across Nepal Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
250 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 4614 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Nepal To Repatriate 24148 Migrant Nepali By End Of June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
World Bank’s $450 Million Road Support In Nepal To Spur COVID-19 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75