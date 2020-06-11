US Provides Additional $ 5.5 Million Of Assistance To Nepal To Respond To COVID-19

The United States Provides Additional $5.5 million of Assistance to Nepal to Respond to COVID-19

June 11, 2020, 8 a.m.

The United States Government is pleased to announce an additional $5.5 million in new funding, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to mitigate the secondary impacts of the spread of COVID-19 in Nepal. This new funding brings the United States Government's COVID-19 assistance to Nepal to a total of $7.3 million.

Through this assistance, USAID will work with the Government of Nepal to address second-order impacts of the crisis in Nepal. Specifically, the funding will mobilize finance essential to economic recovery for Nepali small businesses, building on existing partnerships to address urgent needs within hard-hit municipalities; and assist local governments and institutions in vulnerable communities to assess, plan for, and respond to socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, while leveraging private sector investment. USAID is also providing health assistance funding to conduct community-level risk-communications, prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness.

In the announcement of USAID’s new COVID-19 response assistance, U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry stated, “Times of crisis like these are the truest test of a partnership, and we remain committed to building a more resilient, healthy, prosperous, and self-reliant Nepal during these hard times – and beyond.”

unnamed.jpg

The United States’ strong and collaborative partnership with the Government of Nepal spans over 70 years and includes the delivery of over $1.5 billion in U.S. assistance to support the development of the agriculture, education, health, and other socio-economic sectors in Nepal.

For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in global health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank’s $450 Million Road Support In Nepal To Spur COVID-19 Recovery
Jun 11, 2020
EU Continues To Support Nepal
Jun 11, 2020
George Floyd Death: 'Stop The Pain', Brother Tells US Congress
Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Eases Locckdown Allowing Market To Open And Vehicles To Run From Thursday
Jun 11, 2020
SEE Of The Current Academic Session Canceled
Jun 11, 2020

More on News

India Faked River Boundary, Says Nepal PM, Slams Adityanath Remark By Yubaraj Ghimire 27 minutes ago
EU Continues To Support Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
SEE Of The Current Academic Session Canceled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
I Felt Proud To See Overwhelming Unity Over The Issue Of Nationality: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 4 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issues Interim Order Asking Government To Protect Women In the Context Of Nobel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank’s $450 Million Road Support In Nepal To Spur COVID-19 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Challenges And Opportunities Of Local Governments In And After The Pandemic By Kamal Devkota, Rachana Upadhyaya and Dil Khatri Jun 11, 2020
COVID-19 And Social Protection: WhatAre The Next Steps? By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jun 11, 2020
George Floyd Death: 'Stop The Pain', Brother Tells US Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Eases Locckdown Allowing Market To Open And Vehicles To Run From Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Bhutan’s Success Story Of Containing Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75