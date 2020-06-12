Weather Systems Across Nepal : Generally Cloudy

Western disturbance, a trough is extending in India close to Nepal and to low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and local cyclone circulation is impacting Nepal’s weather system.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Rain/Thundershower is possible at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Rain/Thundershower is possible at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.