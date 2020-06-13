273 New Cases COVID-19 Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 5,335

273 New Cases COVID-19 Confirmed Nepal’s Total Reaches To 5,335

June 13, 2020, 7:36 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 273 new COVID-19 cases today. He said that national tally reaches to 5355 with these new cases. Dr. Gautam has also informed that 2 persons also died due to coronavirus.

Dr. Gautam said that two people who died in Birgunj on Thursday and Friday have tested positive for COVID-19.

He informed that of 273 people 247 males 36 and females were detected with the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.31

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.31 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Dr. Gautam added that the new cases were detected in Jhapa, Rautahat, Morang, Parsa, Bara, Bardiya, Rolpa, Parbat, Nawalparasi (West), Surkhet, Kapilvastu, Dang, Banke, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Gulmi and Rupandehi. The virus has spread in 72 out of 77 districts.

