36 Persons Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus Infections

Dr. Jageshwar Gautam, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) informed that 36 COVID-19 patients from Birgunj, Saptari, Banke and Bharatpur were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.MoPH

He informed that 17 patients discharged from Saptari followed by Banke 8, Bharatpur 6 and Narayani 5. With this, total recovery cases reach to 913.