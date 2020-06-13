DPM Pokharel Urges Protesters To Suspend Protest To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel Friday drew the attention of the general public and protestors, who have taken to the streets since a few days risking their lives and possibility of further transmission of COVID-19 in the public reports RSS.

Issuing a press statement after the meeting of the directive committee of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre-Operation (CCMC-Ops) chaired by DPM Pokhrel, he urged the youth demonstrating in many cities in recent days and the general people to be aware of the possible transmission of the pandemic by participating in the mass gatherings.

"Although every citizen has rights to protest in democracy, it is also their duty to maintain physical and social distance to prevent and control further transmission of the virus," DPM Pokhrel said.

According to RSS, the government has already relaxed the lockdown and made the people's life somehow easier by allowing people's mobility and vehicular movement, the Statement said. In such a condition, the protests being staged against the government would not be suitable and reliable, he said.

He also urged all Nepali citizens to stay united and welcome the decision of the government to amend the Constitution to insert the updated map of Nepal in the Coat of Arms.