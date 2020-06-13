DPM Pokharel Urges Protesters To Suspend Protest To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

DPM Pokharel Urges Protesters To Suspend Protest To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

June 13, 2020, 11:43 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel Friday drew the attention of the general public and protestors, who have taken to the streets since a few days risking their lives and possibility of further transmission of COVID-19 in the public reports RSS.

Issuing a press statement after the meeting of the directive committee of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre-Operation (CCMC-Ops) chaired by DPM Pokhrel, he urged the youth demonstrating in many cities in recent days and the general people to be aware of the possible transmission of the pandemic by participating in the mass gatherings.

"Although every citizen has rights to protest in democracy, it is also their duty to maintain physical and social distance to prevent and control further transmission of the virus," DPM Pokhrel said.

According to RSS, the government has already relaxed the lockdown and made the people's life somehow easier by allowing people's mobility and vehicular movement, the Statement said. In such a condition, the protests being staged against the government would not be suitable and reliable, he said.

He also urged all Nepali citizens to stay united and welcome the decision of the government to amend the Constitution to insert the updated map of Nepal in the Coat of Arms.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus
Jun 13, 2020
WHO Concerned Over Brazil's ICU Capacity
Jun 13, 2020
India Reports Over 10,000 Infections In A Day
Jun 13, 2020
Trump 'Generally' Supports Ending Chokeholds For Police
Jun 13, 2020
Monsoon Arrive In Nepal, Active In Few Days
Jun 13, 2020

More on News

Youths In Many Cities Chanted Slogans Against The Incompetence Of Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Minister Gywali Held Telephone Conversation With British And Canadian Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
One Person Died And Six Other Injured In Police Firing In Nepal India Border in Sarlahi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order For Extension Of Submission Deadline Until Thirty Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Miscreants Attacks MP Sarita Giri’s House By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Helicobacter Infections Hit Bhutan's Happiness By Saleem Shaikh, SciDev.Net Jun 13, 2020
Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
WHO Concerned Over Brazil's ICU Capacity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
India Reports Over 10,000 Infections In A Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
Trump 'Generally' Supports Ending Chokeholds For Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020
Monsoon Arrive In Nepal, Active In Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75