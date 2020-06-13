India Reports Over 10,000 Infections In A Day

India has reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day for the first time. Hospitals are running out of beds in major cities.

The government says 10,956 new infections were confirmed in the 24 hours through Friday morning. The death toll of 396 in the same period was also a record high.

Statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States show India has the world's fourth-largest number of infections, at more than 297,000.

The number has been rising after social restrictions were significantly eased earlier this month, allowing stores and restaurants to fully reopen.

Mumbai has the largest number of cases. The western city has more than 17,000 beds for infectious disease patients, but 75 percent are occupied. Intensive care units are almost full.

In the capital, New Delhi, authorities predict the number of infections will reach 550,000 by the end of July. They say the city would need 80,000 beds, or about eight times as many as it has currently.

New medical facilities are being set up in both cities, but there are fears their healthcare systems might collapse.