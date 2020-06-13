Monsoon Arrive In Nepal, Active In Few Days

Monsoon rains may commence over Nepal and parts of Nepal soon. In the next couple of days, it will active. Meteorological Forecasting Division expect monsoon to cover entire Nepal soon.
Monsoon is keeping pace with normal onset dates in India. Although it is lagging in Nepal but soon it will make up in Nepal.
