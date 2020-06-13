Monsoon Arrive In Nepal, Active In Few Days

Monsoon Arrive In Nepal, Active In Few Days

June 13, 2020, 7:50 a.m.

Monsoon rains may commence over Nepal and parts of Nepal soon. In the next couple of days, it will active. Meteorological Forecasting Division expect monsoon to cover entire Nepal soon.

Monsoon is keeping pace with normal onset dates in India. Although it is lagging in Nepal but soon it will make up in Nepal.

Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus
Jun 13, 2020
WHO Concerned Over Brazil's ICU Capacity
Jun 13, 2020
India Reports Over 10,000 Infections In A Day
Jun 13, 2020
Trump 'Generally' Supports Ending Chokeholds For Police
Jun 13, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Some Places Across Nepal
Jun 13, 2020

