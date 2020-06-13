One Course Has Completed. Now Dialogue Shall Be Held With India: PM Oli

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that one course has completed following the amendment Of Constitution saying now dialogue shall be held with India.

After House of Representatives (HoR) unanimously passed the bill amending Schedule 3 of the Constitution which includes Nepal's map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani, Prime Minister Oli said one course has completed. Now, Nepal shall start dialogue with India.

Talking to journalists, Prime minister Oli expressed his happiness over unprecedented unity among the major political parties. All 258 members presented in HoR unanimously casted the vote in favor of amendment