Three Provinces Have 4419 COVID-19 Infection Cases

Province 2 has highest number of COVID-19 infection cases with 1987 followed by province 5 with 1520 and Karnali with 912. Out of total 5335, three provinces have 4419. Remaining 4 provinces have 916 COVID-19 patients with province 1 has 346 followed by Sudurpachim and Gandaki has 192 each and Bagmati has 186.

Similarly, the top three provinces 2,5 and Karnali have also highest numbers of people in isolation. Out of 4404 in isolation, these three provinces have 3942. In terms of numbers province 2 has 1804, province 5 1244 and Karnali 884.

Likewise, province 1 has 182 followed by Gandaki and Sudurpaschim with 177 each. Bagmati Province has 136 in isolation with 4 deaths.

With total 150549 in isolation, Sudurpaschim has highest numbers of people in isolation with 61735 followed by province 5 with 32442,Karnali Province 26363,province 2 17261. Similarly, province 1 has 4280 followed by Gandaki 5816 and Bagmati 2805.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 5661 PCR and RDT 2530 test have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 127288 and RDT has reached 190582. In total, Nepal has conducted 317,860 in total.