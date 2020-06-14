61 Patients Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus Infection Across Nepal

61 Patients Discharged Following Recovery From Coronavirus Infection Across Nepal

June 14, 2020, 6:55 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) informed that 61 COVID-19 patients including six females and 55 males discharged from various hospitals following recovery.

Out of them, largest numbers of patients discharged from Banke district with 16 followed by Narayani Hospital with 12. Similarly, 9 patient from Gaur, 6 from Dang, 6 from Dhangadhi followed by Dadeldhura 6, Dharan 3 and one each from Patan Hospital, Darchula and Doti.

Till Sunday, COVID-19 tally has reached 5760 including 974 recovery and 19 deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

