Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rain In Province 1 And 2

Monsoon has entered in eastern Nepal and western disturbance is over western Nepal. There will be mostly cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 and generally cloudy in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Province 2.
There will be generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 2, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province and at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.
