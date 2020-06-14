Nepal Extends Suspension Of National And International Flights Till July 5

Nepal Extends Suspension Of National And International Flights Till July 5

June 14, 2020, 7:14 p.m.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAN) Extended the banning of all domestic and international flights till July 5. Nepal has suspended all domestic and international flights since March 25.

According to a press release issued by CAN, special permission from CAN is required for repartition, rescue flights, freighter flights and flights related to medical and other essential supplies.

CAN notify that the decision was taken as per the cabinet decision.

Ead-OIrUEAAEnxa.jpg

