Three Dead, Six Missing In Landslide In Parbat, Bus Park Washed Away In Rukum By Flash Flood

June 14, 2020, 9:12 a.m.

Just a day after the entry of monsoon in eastern Nepal, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide killing three people in ward no. 3 of Kusma municipality last night. Six others have gone missing after being buried by the landslide.

The deceased have been identified as Tul Bahadur Thapa,58, his wife Min Kumari Thapa and grand-daughter Bibisha Thapa. Their bodies were recovered during a search and rescue mission by security persons.

According to RSS, three others also inside the house of Tul Bahadur and three more inside the house of Kamala BK have been missing. A search has begun to find them since early morning. It had been stopped at 1:00 am after heaving rainfall obstructed the effort, District Police Office, Parbat said.

Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force personnel joined the locals in the rescue work since the landslide struck on the village from above the hills, police inspector Buddi Subedi said.

The landslide was triggered by the heavy rainfall that took place for almost two hours on Saturday evening. Livestock inside the two houses are also believed to have perished in the incident, ward chair of Kusma-3 Tej Prasad Padhya said.

Similarly, Property worth millions of rupees have been destroyed due to floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Chunbang Bhume rural municipality-9 of the district. Floods in Lakhar river have led to a damage between 2.5 to 3 million rupees in the ward.

The flood water has submerged the only bus park of Chunbang. The bus park has now been converted into a river, said ward chair Prabesh Pun. Three wooden bridges over the river, two water mills and one mobile shop were swept away by the river.

One bridge over the Bhangeri river, one near the Gairi gaon market and another next to the ward office were swept away. The water mill owned by locals Dil Prasad BK and Ganesh Pun, while a shop of Khal Bahadur BK were swept away by the flood water.

Based on Rastriya Samachar Samiti report

