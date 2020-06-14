Tokyo To Reopen Almost All Businesses

Tokyo To Reopen Almost All Businesses

June 14, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

Tokyo’s nightlife is beginning to rebound, as the metropolitan government lifts another raft of restrictions. Venues that have been closed since early April at the government’s request because of the coronavirus will be opening their doors once more.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko said on Thursday that the infection trend is stable, and that with just 22 new cases confirmed that day, all the criteria for lifting restrictions have been met. She said the city would be entering a new phase called ‘with corona,’ and the government will monitor the infection rates to try to keep society running as well as preventing the spread of the virus.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government lifted its “Tokyo Alert” for the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday.

From June 12th, amusement parks, game centers, pachinko parlors, karaoke parlors, and internet cafes are allowed to reopen. Regular bars, izakaya and other restaurants have already reopened, but they will be allowed to extend their hours. They had been asked to close at 10 p.m., but will now be able to stay open until midnight.

One week later, live music venues, and bars with hosts or hostesses will be free to reopen. At that point, almost all business restriction requests will have been lifted.

But owners and manager will have to consider how to run their businesses in this new environment.

One karaoke parlor in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district is installing temperature monitors to scan customers as they enter. And the venue will offer disposable covers and plastic shields for the microphones.

A karaoke parlor in Shinjuku takes new measures to ensure the safety of their guests.

The manager of a bar in the Marunouchi district of Tokyo says he is happy he will be able to welcome people late at night, but worries about whether he can cover the extra expenses that longer hours entail.

The bar reopened on June 1st with half the number of seats it previously had, and bottles of disinfectant on each table. The manager says he gets around 30 customers a day now, compared with about 150 a day before the outbreak.

The manager says that if the number of customers does not increase, his business could fail.

Source: NHK

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three Dead, Six Missing In Landslide In Parbat, Bus Park Washed Away In Rukum By Flash Flood
Jun 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.7 Million
Jun 14, 2020
India's Coronavirus Death Toll World's 9th Largest
Jun 14, 2020
Anti-racism Protests On 3rd Weekend In US
Jun 14, 2020
Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rain In Province 1 And 2
Jun 14, 2020

More on International

North Korea Halts All Communications With South In Row Over Leafleting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Japan To Ban Entry From Another 18 Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Brazil Launches Phase II Of The Operation Green Brazil In The Amazon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Trump Signs Executive order Targeting Social Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Situation In China-India Border Area Is Stable And Under Control: Chinese Foreign Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Warned Of “New Cold War” With US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Nepal House Clears New Map Bill, Oli Calls For Talks, India Frosty In Response By Yubaraj Ghimire Jun 14, 2020
Three Dead, Six Missing In Landslide In Parbat, Bus Park Washed Away In Rukum By Flash Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.7 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
India's Coronavirus Death Toll World's 9th Largest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Anti-racism Protests On 3rd Weekend In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rain In Province 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75