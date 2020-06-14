Vehicles Requires Permission From MoHA To Entry Kathmandu Valley

June 14, 2020, 3:46 p.m.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has announced new mandatory conditions to secure entry pass to Kathmandu Valley with a vehicle from outside. Those individuals who want to enter Kathmandu needs to apply with the recommendations of concerned municipalities.

According to a notice of Kathmandu Administrative Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs will take the decision whether to allow the entry or not. Earlier, there do not require mandatory recommendations from Local Levels to secure the vehicle pass.

Although the government has eased the lockdown after 80 days allowing motorbike and private vehicles to ply in the city, the government has blocked the entry of vehicles from one district to another. The ministry has already announced rotations of odd and even numbers vehicles in Kathmandu.

Home Ministrry.jpg

