Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.8 Million

June 15, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7.8 million globally, with over 430,000 fatalities and more than 3.7 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded over 2 million confirmed cases as of Friday, with a death toll of over 115,000.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Sunday that Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union's Schengen area on June 21, except for Portugal where the border will open on July 1

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched review of the two-meter distancing rule in the country. Also, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said the government is looking at options for its two-week quarantine for people entering the UK.

The Chinese mainland has recorded 83,132 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,827 are inbound cases. A total of 103 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. China's death toll stands at 4,645.

Beijing has detected 51 new coronavirus cases in four days as of Sunday morning at 7:00; the new local cluster is linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market in the city.

Among the local infections, 36 were reported in Beijing with the other three registered in north China's Hebei Province, China's National Health Commission announced in its daily report.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,181 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, while 112 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

Brazil reports 867,624 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, 43,332 deaths Brazil has reported 867,624 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 17,110 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll in the country now stands at 43,332.

