Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5

Western disturbance is over western Nepal and monsoon is over eastern Nepal. There is generally cloudy in Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the night, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.