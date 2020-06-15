Himalayan Airlines To Start Repatriation Flights From June 16

Himalaya Airlines will be operating repatriation flights from June 16, 2020 till June 24, 2020 in line with Government of Nepal’s permission and authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Himalayan Airlines will operate nine flights in different destination in week.

The airlines issued the notice of the confirmed flights from June 16 till June 20, 2020 along with the details.