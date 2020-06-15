Indian Railways Deploys 204 Isolation Coaches After Infection Reaches To 3.2 Lakh

Indian Railways Deploys 204 Isolation Coaches After Infection Reaches To 3.2 Lakh

June 15, 2020, 6:54 a.m.

With nearly 12,000 new cases, COVID infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark to stand at 9192. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country.

The Indian Railways on Sunday said it has deployed 204 coaches-turned-isolation wards so far after the demand from states. Of them, 70 have been stationed in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, and 20 in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government would provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for Covid patients as the national capital continued to witness alarming spurt in cases.

After a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities on Sunday, Shah has called a meeting of all political parties active in Delhi on Monday to review Covid-19 situation in the national capital, reported PTI. Assuring assistance to the capital city, he said that the testing for the virus would be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

With nearly 12,000 new cases, COVID infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark to stand at 9,192. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone has over 1 lakh cases. India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil, and Russia. Globally, over 7.7 million people have been infected with nearly 4.3 lakh deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Offices Resuming Services From Today
Jun 15, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.8 Million
Jun 15, 2020
Macron Declares First Victory Over Coronavirus
Jun 15, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5
Jun 15, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac Biotech Gear Up For Final Phase Trials
Jun 14, 2020

More on India

India's Coronavirus Death Toll World's 9th Largest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
India Running Out Of Hospital Beds Amid Record Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
India Reopen Malls, Places of Worship With Confirmed Cases Reached to 257,364 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
India China Agreed To Peacefully Resolve Situation In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
India Remains At Risk Of COVID-19 "Explosion": WHO Warns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Offices Resuming Services From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.8 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Upper House To Vote Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Calls For Talks By Yubaraj Ghimire Jun 15, 2020
Macron Declares First Victory Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac Biotech Gear Up For Final Phase Trials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75