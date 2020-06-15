Indian Railways Deploys 204 Isolation Coaches After Infection Reaches To 3.2 Lakh

With nearly 12,000 new cases, COVID infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark to stand at 9192. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country.

The Indian Railways on Sunday said it has deployed 204 coaches-turned-isolation wards so far after the demand from states. Of them, 70 have been stationed in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, and 20 in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government would provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for Covid patients as the national capital continued to witness alarming spurt in cases.

After a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities on Sunday, Shah has called a meeting of all political parties active in Delhi on Monday to review Covid-19 situation in the national capital, reported PTI. Assuring assistance to the capital city, he said that the testing for the virus would be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

With nearly 12,000 new cases, COVID infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark to stand at 9,192. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone has over 1 lakh cases. India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil, and Russia. Globally, over 7.7 million people have been infected with nearly 4.3 lakh deaths.