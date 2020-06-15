Kathmandu Valley Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Cases Nepal’s Total Reaches 6,211 With 451 New Cases

June 15, 2020, 7:11 p.m.

Kathmandu valley reports five coronavirus infections today. Out of 451 numbers of infections, Rautahat districts has hieghest number of cases with102 followed by Dailekh 93. Dang reported 43 new cases, Morang 2, Sarlahi 23, Mhotarri 30, Palpa 10, Bardia 16.

Dr Jageshwor Devkota, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 451 new cases of COVID-19 today. After this the total reached to 6211.

He informed that of 451 infection, 416 males and 35 females in the last 24 hours.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Tanahun, Achham, Kailali, Doti, Banke, Bardiya, Pyuthan, Dailekh, Mahottari, Dhanusha, Nuwakot, Argakhachi, Chitwan, Gulmi, Rupandehi, Sunsari, Jhapa, Surkhet, Rolpa, Kathmandu, Dang, Dhading, Lalitpur, Bara, Kapilvastu, Mahottari, Palpa, Sarlahi and Siraha.

