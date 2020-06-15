Khalti Digital Wallet App Crosses 1 Million Downloads On Google Play

One million Android mobile users have downloaded Khalti Digital Wallet on Google Play Store. In the short period of 3 years, Khalti has emerged as one of the most preferred mobile payment solutions in Nepal allowing users to pay for mobile balance top-up, Utility bills, Remittance, Bank Transfer, Ticket Booking Services for Movie, Airline and Bus and more. The company is also going to bring Khalti App in the Nepali language which will cater all English and Non-English speaking people use the App seamlessly.

Khalti was introduced in the Nepali market on January 26, 2017. In a short period of time, this digital wallet has not only become the choice of these million users but also badged Rank #1 in Most searched Apps on Google Play Store. This is the first time when a Nepali fintech app has hit 1 Million downloads in such a short time span.

Elated by this achievement, Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti, says, "Yes, we are very excited that Khalti has gained so much popularity in such a short time. We are indebted to the general users for the trust, confidence and love they have given us. While the government is promoting the payment process through digital technology, we would like to thank all Nepalese for making 'Khalti' an integral app for their smartphones. We warmly welcome all of them to our family. We will continue to work with all types of businesses, organizations and service providers in the 'Khalti' to make every transaction payable from mobile."

At a time when cashless transactions are on the rise all across the globe, Nepal is also moving in the same direction. Khalti is contributing its share by encouraging people in Nepal to go digital and make payments online. The company has also been running ‘Smart Chhori’ (Smart Women) Campaign for the past 2 years which helps young girls and women to know about Fintech trends, digital payments, Online security and many more. All these contributions are helping people in Nepal become more tech-savvy and ultimately leading towards the goal of making Nepal cashless.

The number of mobile users in Nepal is rising and has reached a number of about 379.90 million which is ~127% of the Nepalese Population as per Nepal Telecom Authority. With Internet users of more than 73%. And 16.7 Mobile Banking & about 92,724 Internet banking users from the latest statistics of Nepal Rastra Bank there is no doubt Nepal is going to take a big leap and march towards Cashless Nepal. Khalti has pledged to continue to play a role in providing financial services to the people in Nepal by bringing the unbanked people to access to finance on its digital platform.

