Nepal Carried Out 13921 PCR And RDT Tests On Monday

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 5306 PCR and RDT 8615 test have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 138683 and RDT has reached 219336. In total, Nepal has conducted 358019 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 133829 persons in quarantine. He also said that 5151 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country.