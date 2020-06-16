380 COVID-19 New Cases Found Total Reached 6519 In Nepal

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 380 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. After this, the total reached 6519.For detail
These new cases were detected in Doti 20, Kanchanpur 11, Kailali 15, Banke 1, Bardia 9, Saptari 3, Arghakhachi 9, Rupandehi 4, Dailekh 5, Surkhet 4, Dhanusha 21, Ramechhap 21, Salyan 9, Dang 57, Kathmandu 1, Morgan 1, Rolpa and 16 Sarlahi.
The virus has now spread to 73 out of 77 districts.
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Briefing 2077.03.02
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Briefing 2077.03.02 #COVID-19Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, June 16, 2020
VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75