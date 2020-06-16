380 COVID-19 New Cases Found Total Reached 6519 In Nepal

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 380 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. After this, the total reached 6519.For detail

These new cases were detected in Doti 20, Kanchanpur 11, Kailali 15, Banke 1, Bardia 9, Saptari 3, Arghakhachi 9, Rupandehi 4, Dailekh 5, Surkhet 4, Dhanusha 21, Ramechhap 21, Salyan 9, Dang 57, Kathmandu 1, Morgan 1, Rolpa and 16 Sarlahi.

The virus has now spread to 73 out of 77 districts.