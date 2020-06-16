Indian Soldiers Killed In Clash With Chinese Forces

Indian Soldiers Killed In Clash With Chinese Forces

June 16, 2020, 8:31 p.m.

Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh in the disputed Kashmir region.

The deaths are the first in the disputed border area in at least 45 years, and follow rising military tensions between the nuclear powers.

The Indian army said senior military officials from both sides were "meeting to defuse the situation", adding that both sides suffered casualties.

An Indian army spokesman said the dead were one officer and two soldiers.

China did not confirm any casualties, but accused India of crossing the border in the Galwan Valley.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said India had crossed the border twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides", AFP news agency reported.

Both sides insist no bullet has been fired in four decades, and the Indian army said on Tuesday that "no shots were fired" in this latest skirmish.

Local media outlets reported that the Indian soldiers were "beaten to death" but there was no confirmation from the military.

China's Global Times newspaper reported that "solemn representations" had been made with India over the incident.

The clash comes amid rising tensions between the two powers, which have brawled along the border in recent weeks but not exchanged any gunfire.

India has accused China of sending thousands of troops into Ladakh's Galwan valley and says China occupies 38,000sq km (about 14,700sq miles) of its territory. Several rounds of talks in the last three decades have failed to resolve the boundary disputes.

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dexamethasone Proves First Life-saving Drug Against Coronavirus
Jun 16, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 367257 PCR And RDT Tests Till Tuesday
Jun 16, 2020
380 COVID-19 New Cases Found Total Reached 6519 In Nepal
Jun 16, 2020
117 Discharged After Recovery In Last 24 Hours
Jun 16, 2020
Towards Innovative, Conflict-Sensitive And Human Rights-Based Approaches To Forest Monitoring
Jun 16, 2020

More on India

Indian Railways Deploys 204 Isolation Coaches After Infection Reaches To 3.2 Lakh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
India's Coronavirus Death Toll World's 9th Largest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
India Running Out Of Hospital Beds Amid Record Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
India Reopen Malls, Places of Worship With Confirmed Cases Reached to 257,364 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India China Agreed To Peacefully Resolve Situation In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Dexamethasone Proves First Life-saving Drug Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 367257 PCR And RDT Tests Till Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
380 COVID-19 New Cases Found Total Reached 6519 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
117 Discharged After Recovery In Last 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Towards Innovative, Conflict-Sensitive And Human Rights-Based Approaches To Forest Monitoring By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Problem in the Pilgrimage Trail Roadmap To Resolve Nepal India Border Dispute In The Himalayas By Shambhu Ram Simkhada Jun 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75