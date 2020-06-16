Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5

June 16, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

Monsoon has already entered up to central region and it is further heading to west. Three is now monsoon and western disturbance over Nepal.

Next twelve hours there will be mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. According Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

The division said that there will be mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.

